Marie Herr, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sopris Lodge, will host the latest installment of ‘Mornings with Marie,’ on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. This monthly gathering offers guests a “taste” of the Valley’s newest retirement community. Attendees will learn more about the services and amenities available to local seniors and enjoy coffee and donuts followed by a guided community tour. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested at 970-456-6871 or soprislodge.com/events. Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Contact: Marie Herr, Director of Sales and Marketing, 970-456-6871, marie.herr@wellage.com