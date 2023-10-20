Theatre Aspen Education presents the 7th – 12th grade production of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT(tm). A show lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Thursday, Nov 09, 2023 , 7:00pm-9:15pm

Friday, Nov 10, 2023, 7:00pm-9:15pm

Saturday, Nov 11, 2023, 7:00pm-9:15pm

Sunday, Nov 12, 2023, 2:00pm-4:15pm

Adults $20 | Youth & Teachers $15

*This show is rated PG. If you are familiar with the original production some language and references have been removed to make it more family appropriate, however, we utilize the PG rating rather than G as some families may still not find some material suitable for their younger children.