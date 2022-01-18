Your community connector

Monthly Sound Healing Journey with Dr. Zachary Cashin

February 5 @ 1:30 am - 3:00 am

$40

Join us for a special monthly sound healing journey in the Sacred Kiva.
Experience the vibration of sound from bells, chimes, didgeridoo, flute and gong that will assist you into deep meditation and into the present moment.

Dr. Zachary Cashin has been practicing chiropractic and holistic healing methodologies for over 30 years. He currently uses Tibetan singing bowls, tuning forks and essential oils in his chiropractic practice to accelerate deeper and more subtle levels of healing integration and transformation.

February 5
1:30 am - 3:00 am
$40
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monthly-sound-healing-in-the-kiva-w-dr-zachary-cashin-tickets-243084411017

True Nature Healing Arts
970-963-9900
truenaturehealingarts.com
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9705100212

