Monthly Full Moon Ceremony & Sacred Aromatherapy with Sheridan Semple at True Nature Healing Arts

February 18 @ 1:00 am - 2:30 am

$30

Join Sheridan Semple each month for a Full Moon Ceremony and Teaching in our Kiva.

Sheridan Semple is a Shamanic Astrologer as well as a Sacred Aromatherapist Teacher for Wisdom of the Earth essential oils. She brings teachings from the Sky and Earth into her practice to support you in living your Soul’s intention.

Relish in the plant medicines (using our very own Wisdom of the Earth essential oils) that support the current archetypes of the Moon and Sun. Do ceremony to align yourself with each month’s specific energies, co-creating with the Earth and Sky.

Details

Date:
February 18
Time:
1:00 am - 2:30 am
Cost:
$30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/full-moon-ceremony-sacred-aromatherapy-with-sheridan-semple-tickets-234483776287

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

