Monthly Full Moon Ceremony & Sacred Aromatherapy with Sheridan Semple at True Nature Healing Arts

Join Sheridan Semple each month for a Full Moon Ceremony and Teaching in our Kiva.

Sheridan Semple is a Shamanic Astrologer as well as a Sacred Aromatherapist Teacher for Wisdom of the Earth essential oils. She brings teachings from the Sky and Earth into her practice to support you in living your Soul’s intention.

Relish in the plant medicines (using our very own Wisdom of the Earth essential oils) that support the current archetypes of the Moon and Sun. Do ceremony to align yourself with each month’s specific energies, co-creating with the Earth and Sky.