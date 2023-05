Middle School Bike Scavenger Hunt, 3:45 pm Registration, 4:00 pm event start. Meet at the front entrance of Carbondale Middle School (180 Snowmass Dr, Carbondale, CO 81623). Costumes encouraged, and prizes given for best costume, most completed stops, fastest time and best photo. Group size up to six, a phone required to take pictures. Grades 5-8th from all valley schools.