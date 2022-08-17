Your community connector

Microsoft Excel Basics

September 12 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

Valley Settlement will offer concurrent classes in ESL and Computer Literacy for native Spanish speakers. ESL will meet from 9AM-12PM. Following a short break, Computer Literacy will meet from 1-3PM. All materials provided. Please pre-register for this class, which will take place weekly September-December. Childcare and snacks will be provided by Valley Settlement.

Register through Valley Settlement
970.963.0851
info@valleysettlement.org

Details

Date:
September 12
Time:
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
