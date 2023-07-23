MICHAEL WISNER: ARTIST TALK & DEMONSTRATION

Learn about the fascinating journey of Michael Wisner and his process at an Artist Talk on Thursday, July 27th from 5 to 7PM at Ann Korologos Gallery where he will be demonstrating his technique and answering any questions about his journey and process at the intimate gathering.

Michael Wisner is a Woody Creek-based ceramic artist whose inspiration from nature’s architecture and method are a remedy to a busy world, practiced along each step of creation. The decades of studying with masters, the extent to which he has explored technique and style, and the cumulative years in silent meditation contribute to the truly exceptional nature of Wisner’s work.