Mezcal Party with Valle Musico

September 30 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$80

A night of …
•Mezcal Signature Cocktails
•Special Mezcal tasting session
with Darby Pappas of Doña Vega Mezcal.
Menu
• Jalapeno Poppers
• Choice of Shrimp Ceviche or a Caesar Salad
• Choice of Orange Basil Chipotle Chicken or Ropa Vieja Pot Pie
• Chocolate Mousse
Entertainment by Valle Musico
Valle Musico’s musical collaboration is an exploration of guitars and percussion, the improvisational and notated aspects of classical, jazz, worldbeat musical genres and how they blend, combine and fuse.
$80 per person — Call (970) 927-0151 for reservations.
https://heatherssavorypies.com/mezcal-party-with-valle-musico/

Details

Date:
September 30
Time:
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$80
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://heatherssavorypies.com/mezcal-party-with-valle-musico/

Organizer

Ylice Golden
Phone:
7203296316
Email:
ylice@heatherssavorypies.com
Website:
https://mountainvalley.today/

Venue

Heather’s Savory Pies & Tapas Bar
166 Midland Ave
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970)927-0151
Website:
https://heatherssavorypies.com/
