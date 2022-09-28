Mezcal Party with Valle Musico

A night of …

•Mezcal Signature Cocktails

•Special Mezcal tasting session

with Darby Pappas of Doña Vega Mezcal.

Menu

• Jalapeno Poppers

• Choice of Shrimp Ceviche or a Caesar Salad

• Choice of Orange Basil Chipotle Chicken or Ropa Vieja Pot Pie

• Chocolate Mousse

Entertainment by Valle Musico

Valle Musico’s musical collaboration is an exploration of guitars and percussion, the improvisational and notated aspects of classical, jazz, worldbeat musical genres and how they blend, combine and fuse.

$80 per person — Call (970) 927-0151 for reservations.

