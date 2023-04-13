Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Mentor and Mingle

April 25 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

FREE

Join us for an evening of sips, and bites, where you can mix and mingle with other mentors and learn more about how to get involved in our youth mentoring programs. Whether you’re a seasoned mentor or just curious about the opportunities in your area, we would love to connect with you! So come on down to la Raza on April 25th and grab a beverage, and let’s chat about how we make an impact in our community.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 25
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
FREE
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/749652256790265/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A752280726432081%7D%7D]%22%7D

Organizer

Buddy Program
Phone:
970-920-2130
Website:
www.buddyprogram.org
▲Top ▲Top