Meeting Death as a Friend

September 23 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm

Free

Preparing thoughtfully for our death (at any age) can greatly help our family, friends, and communities when our time comes. It can also deeply enrich our experience of living.

In this free workshop we will go over the basics of end of life preparations, both practical and spiritual. We’ll begin to cultivate an honest, healthy relationship with death, and with the many other changes that arise in our lives. Led by local death doula Rachel Zetah Becker.

Details

Date:
September 23
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/meeting-death-friend

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Silt Branch Library
680 Home Avenue
Silt, CO 81652 United States + Google Map
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/about-us/branches/silt-branch-library
