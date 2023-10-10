Meeting Death as a Friend
October 21 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pmFree
Preparing thoughtfully for our death (at any age) can greatly help our family, friends, and communities when our time comes. It can also deeply enrich our experience of living.
In this free workshop we will go over the basics of end of life preparations, both practical and spiritual. We’ll begin to cultivate an honest, healthy relationship with death, and with the many other changes that arise in our lives.
Led by local death doula Rachel Zetah Becker.
- October 21
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
- Free
- Live Events
- aging in community, death, dying, ecosystem health, Mental Health
- https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/meeting-death-friend-0
- Garfield County Libraries
- 970-625-3471
- https://www.gcpld.org/
- 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO 81635
244 Grand Valley Way
Parachute, CO 81635 United States + Google Map