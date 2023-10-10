Meeting Death as a Friend

Preparing thoughtfully for our death (at any age) can greatly help our family, friends, and communities when our time comes. It can also deeply enrich our experience of living.

In this free workshop we will go over the basics of end of life preparations, both practical and spiritual. We’ll begin to cultivate an honest, healthy relationship with death, and with the many other changes that arise in our lives.

Led by local death doula Rachel Zetah Becker.