Award-winning author Preethi Fernando will present on her book “17 Women Who Shook The World” where you’ll learn how some of the most amazing women of our time endured unfortunate beginnings and went on to have glamorous endings.

Thursday, April 13

2 pm in Carbondale

5 pm in Rifle

Friday, April 14

5 pm in Glenwood Springs

Saturday, April 15

12 pm in Silt

3 pm in New Castle