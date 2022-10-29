Meet the Author featuring Jeff Patterson

There’s a greater life seeking to climb out of you; a force that can inspire, energize, and propel you to unimagined heights. But internal blocks are thwarting this vision. Visit the Carbondale Branch Library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 to join Success Coach Jeff Patterson as he discusses a transformative journey that brought him face to face with death, and life, on one of the world’s highest mountains. Learn how to go beyond what you think is possible and leave your true and lasting legacy. This event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889