Meet the Author Featuring Dyana Z. Furmansky

Colorado Book Award-winning author Dyana Z. Furmansky will talk about her pathbreaking biography “Rosalie Edge, The Activist Who Saved Nature from the Conservationists.” Rosalie Edge, a New York socialite and suffragist, was the most radical conservationist of the mid 20th century. Furmansky’s surprising story restores the woman who, once famous and then forgotten, deserves to be considered godmother of the environmental movement. This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 970-963-2889 for more information.