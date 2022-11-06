Meet Santa at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park!

Come up and meet Santa at our North Pole during our Winter on the Mountain series at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park! Kids 12 and under can ride the gondola for FREE to meet Santa. We cannot wait to see everyone up on the mountain for fun holiday festivities.

Winter on the Mountain also means the start of the annual Gondola Giving campaign for the community. From Nov. 19 – Dec. 31, visitors bring $25 City Market gift cards that are donated to LiftUp and receive four free gondola tickets ($100 value).