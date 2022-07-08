Your community connector

Medicinal chemistry 2022

October 20 @ 9:00 am - October 21 @ 5:00 pm

Medicinal chemistry2022 summit invites Biochemists, Scientists, Natural chemists, Researchers, Scholars, Professors, Industrialists across the world to discuss the various aspects and future trends Medicinal chemistry and Biochemistry at the International Conference and Expo on Medicinal chemistry and biochemistry, scheduled during October 20-21, 2022 at Barcelona, Spain. This will involve the world class keynote talks, speakers presenting their research works in the form of oral and poster presentation with interactive networking sessions.

October 20 @ 9:00 am
October 21 @ 5:00 pm
https://hilarisconferences.com/medicinal-chemistry

Vanessa Rose
(322) 588-1571
medicinalchemistry312@gmail.com
https://hilarisconferences.com/medicinal-chemistry

Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona, --Choose One-- 8036 Spain + Google Map
(322) 588-1571
https://hilarisconferences.com/medicinal-chemistry
