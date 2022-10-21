Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare beneficiaries – don’t miss the deadline to review your Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage and make any necessary changes for 2023!

The annual open enrollment period runs October 15 through December 7 for a January 1st effective date. High Country Volunteers has certified SHIP (State Health Information Assistance Program) volunteers who can help you select the best plan to meet your individual needs. Appointments are required. No walk-ins. Call 970-384-8744 to schedule a phone, Zoom, or in-person appointment today.