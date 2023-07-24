Medicare 101

Aurora McCarroll of Bridlewood Insurance will be at the library to present an introduction to Medicare parts A,B,C, & D and Medicare Supplements. A sample plan will be presented to explain how the options work together. This presentation is for anyone turning 65 years old, retiring and coming off group health insurance, or interested in finding out if you can save money by going on to Medicare while still working.

Free! Refreshments provided.

Please RSVP to aurora@passageinsurance.com or by calling 970-355-3505