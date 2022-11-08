MARTIN SEXTON

Genre: Americana / Rock / Folk

The Winter ‘23 Tour takes Martin Sexton across North America in support of his latest ep 2020 Vision -produced by three-time Grammy-nominee John Alagia (John Mayer, Paul Simon, Lukas Nelson)- as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances. 2020 Vision is a poetically emotive and elegantly evocative pandemic scrapbook. The recordings were tracked virtually during the lockdown. “In one song, I’m building a treehouse with my son. In another song, I’m crossing America and seeing the beauty in people rising through adversity and loving each other,” Martin details. 2020 Vision snapshots moments of clarity during the pandemic and beyond. 2020 Vision will always have its lessons and remain in Martin’s sight, even as the miles out on the road put pandemic life in the rearview mirror. One of those lessons is the power of togetherness. Martin says: “My mission statement for years has been unity through music, and I am committed to sharing peace and harmony through my songs.”

Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.