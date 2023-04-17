Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra Quartet Workshop

Have you always wanted to gain proficiency in performing music in Mariachi style?

We invite musicians of all ages to come, bring your instruments, and learn new techniques in a workshop conducted by Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra Quartet The quartet members are regular performers in the Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra Band, a Denver-based mariachi group. In 1999, four young music enthusiasts—Oscar Vaca, Jesus Ramirez, Raul Romero, and Vicente Romero— gave complete trust and hope to the leader of the group, Juventino Romero. With a lot of determination, practice and hard work, they ventured on an exciting musical adventure that has grown to a group of eight musicians dedicated to performance of music from Mexico, a very important part of Mexico’s culture. With a firm belief to keep demonstrating a beautiful part of the Mexican culture, Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra is now more and better than ever, offering to their audience dedication, love, and passion for their music.

Making music with the professionals will be great fun! Light refreshments of traditional Mexican food will be served from 5-5:30PM followed by an hour long free concert featuring the Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra Quartet.

We hope you will join us in these events aimed to connect our diverse community through our shared love and appreciation of music.