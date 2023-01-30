Mardi Gras at Glenwood Caverns!

What better place to celebrate Mardi Gras in Colorado than on a mountaintop?

We’re bringing the New Orleans spirit to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains!

Mardi Gras is known for celebrating with music and dance, masking and costuming.

See what Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has cooked up this year Cajun style. Join us for a day of fun, frolic, and masquerading.

Here are just a few things to look forward to:

-Cajun Food & Drink Specials

-Live Music

-Tarot Card Readings

-Face Painting

-Costume Contest

-Gold Coin Treasure Hunt

-Bourbon Street

Access to Mardi Gras is included with any park admission.