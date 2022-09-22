MARCHFOURTH

OCTOBER 29 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$30 EARLY BIRD PRICE (UNTIL SEPT 15)

$30 MEMBERS | $35 IN ADVANCE | $45 DAY OF

LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE

Genre: Brassy Funk & Rock

SPONSORED BY: BE HIPPY

We are taking the Halloween Bash up a notch this year! Sure, there will still be costumes, prizes and drink specials. But, and this is a BIG BUT, this year we welcome the melodious chaos that is MARCHFOURTH!

MarchFourth is a joy-inducing force of entertainment. The colorful explosion of brassy funk, rock, and jazz is all about the groove. This larger-than-life group of musicians and acrobats tours the country year-round, bringing a spirit of celebration wherever they go. MarchFourth is, in a word, FUN! With exceptional musical quality and a visual kaleidoscope of performers, MarchFourth is a spectacle of high-energy compositions, colorful costumes, and irresistible charisma!