March Sound Immersion

March 18 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

March Sound Immersion

Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Carbondale Branch Library. Experience deep peace and bliss as you listen to the healing sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong, and chimes. Please bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be very comfortable. We will begin as soon as everyone settles in so please be prompt. This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

March 18
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
tkallassy@gcpld.org

Carbondale Branch Library
https://www.gcpld.org/

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2889
www.gcpld.org
