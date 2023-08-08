Marc Berger in Concert

Join us for an evening with New York based talent Marc Berger as he performs his masterpiece, Ride.

Inspired by Marc’s lifelong love affair with the American West and produced by Marc and Mike Ricciardi, Ride now presents ten cinematic recordings capturing the vastness and romance of the West while exploring its deep roots in the American psyche. From the haunting message and beat of “Twister” and the soul-shaking challenge of taming a wild horse in “Take it on the Chin”, to the sexy, mind-blowing, middle-of-nowhere encounter of “Time Waits For No Man” and on through seven more scenic stops, Ride takes you on a dusty tour of the Great American Frontier.

For more information on Marc Berger you can visit his website: https://marcbergermusic.com/