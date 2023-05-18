Marble Stewardship Extravaganza

Join Crystal River Jeep Tours and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) for one or both days of a weekend campout in Marble full of stewardship projects, learning opportunities, and plenty of time to just hang out. We’ll work on trail and restoration projects at the in-town Marble Mill Site, the Raspberry Creek Trail, and another to-be-determined site.

Special post-project and pre-dinner activities include a history tour of the Marble Mill Site and a waterfall hike. Camping in town is available Friday and Saturday nights with pre-registration, and breakfast and dinner are included.