Marble Stewardship Extravaganza

June 25

Free

Join Crystal River Jeep Tours and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) for one or both days of a weekend campout in Marble full of stewardship projects, learning opportunities, and plenty of time to just hang out. We’ll work on trail and restoration projects at the in-town Marble Mill Site, the Raspberry Creek Trail, and another to-be-determined site.

Special post-project and pre-dinner activities include a history tour of the Marble Mill Site and a waterfall hike. Camping in town is available Friday and Saturday nights with pre-registration, and breakfast and dinner are included.

Details

Date:
June 25
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.rfov.org/calendar/6/24/2023/marble-stewardship-extravaganza

Organizer

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers
Phone:
970 927 8241
Email:
rfov@sopris.net
Website:
rfov.org

Venue

Marble, Colorado
6680-6718 Co Rd 3
Marble, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
https://wilderness-workshop.salsalabs.org/crystalriversnowshoe/index.html
