Manga Club
December 1 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every month that begins at 4:30 pm on day First of the month, repeating until December 29, 2022
An event every month that begins at 4:30 pm on day Third of the month, repeating until December 29, 2022
Drop in and discuss your favorite manga series and manga creators! We’ll read, discuss, draw, and play games when we are tired of reading, drawing, and discussing. Free and open to all teens.
First and Third Thursdays
4:30 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library