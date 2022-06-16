Your community connector

Manga Club

June 16 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every month that begins at 4:30 pm on day First of the month, repeating until December 29, 2022

An event every month that begins at 4:30 pm on day Third of the month, repeating until December 29, 2022

Drop in and discuss your favorite manga series and manga creators! We’ll read, discuss, draw, and play games when we are tired of reading, drawing, and discussing. Free and open to all teens.

First and Third Thursdays
4:30 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library

Details

Date:
June 16
Time:
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/manga-club

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
