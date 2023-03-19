A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Over 45 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, story, and music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. On the eve of her wedding in a Greek island paradise, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs—including the hits Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love On Me, and Dancing Queen—propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship.

B﻿asalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Basalt Middle School and Carbondale Middle School proudly present, Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School Auditorium April 13, 14, 15, and 16. Tickets sold in advance online or at the door, $10-$15.

S﻿how Dates and Times:

T﻿hursday, April 13 at 7:00pm

F﻿riday, April 14 at 7:00pm

S﻿aturday, April 15 at 7:00pm

S﻿unday, April 16 at 2:00pm