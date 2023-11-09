Magic the Gathering for Teens

Unleash your inner mage and step into a realm of epic battles, mind-bending strategy, and endless adventure with our exciting Magic the Gathering program at the Basalt Regional Library! Whether you’re just starting off or you’re an expert, we’ll duel, explore magical worlds, and meet new players in the community. Don’t miss your chance to embark on a magical journey and become a legend in the world of Magic the Gathering. Let the dueling begin! Grades 5+.