Magic Out Loud with Amazing Dave Elstun

Have you ever heard someone having so much fun they just had to shout out loud?

That’s the way Amazing Dave Elstun feels about magic. He has so much fun with his magic friends he just has to tell everyone about it. “Magic Out Loud!” is Amazing Dave’s journey down the road of magic and he wants his friends to come along.

This is part of the Summer Reading Challenge event series for children. It’s free and open for all to participate.