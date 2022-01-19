Your community connector

LOWDOWN BRASS BAND

February 27 @ 3:00 am - 5:00 am

$20 – $25

Genre: Hip Hop // Jazz // Reggae // Soul

The LowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago Music culture. This talented all horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Their records feature a unique sound, combining hip hop breaks with live soul samples and deep cut grooves. LowDown maintains a constant performing and touring schedule throughout the globe.

Recent performances include the World Music Fest, Vancouver Jazz Fest, Lagunitas Beer Circus, Chicago Jazz Fest, Friendly Gathering, Alaska’s Salmon Fest, Chicago’s Do-Division Fest, Wicker Park Fest, Wakarusa, and Cotai Jazz Fest.

Details

Date:
February 27
Time:
3:00 am - 5:00 am
Cost:
$20 – $25
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/lowdown-brass-band/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

