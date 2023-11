Spend the evening with the best of the Roaring Fork Valley’s growing standup comedy scene. Hosted by Ryan Honey, the evening features quick-hit sets from:

• Louis Beck

• Beth Brandon

• Don Chaney

• Miller Ford

• Nikolai Furmansky

• Garrett Hall

• Jordon Lowe

• Zoe Rom

• Sarah Sanders

Come celebrate the valley’s funny people, enjoy drink specials, and laugh.