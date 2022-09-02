LIZZY PLOTKIN & NATALIE SPEARS

NOVEMBER 12 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$17 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Genre: Folk Roots / Old Time

SPONSORED BY: FIRST BANK

Nestled in the high country of the Central Rockies, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears craft a fresh tapestry of sound rooted in American tradition and inspired by the soul-stirring landscapes they call home. Their music brings listeners in touch with the warmth of community, the quiet awe of wild places, and a sweet sense of nostalgia. Lizzy’s exuberant fiddling is the perfect companion to Natalie’s colorful and syncopated banjo and bass playing. Their sisterly harmonies raise a room to a whole greater than its parts. As avid students of the American Roots genre, dedicated songwriters, and experienced collaborators, this duo is an exciting force rising from Colorado’s vibrant acoustic music scene.

In January of 2021, Lizzy and Natalie released their debut six track EP “Just over the Ridge”- “hearty, warm music with a firmly rooted pulse reflecting the artistic wisdom of both players” (Laurel Premo). The EP reached #10 album of the year on the Folk Alliance International Folk Radio Chart in 2021 and premiered at #7 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts in January 2021. With revered guitarist Courtney Hartman joining them on two tracks, “the arrangements are stellar; inviting in every way” (Auntmama, KBCS Radio). The duo tours the mountain West and beyond, having graced stages and connected with audiences across the country including The John Hartford Memorial Festival, BlackPot Festival, Jammin at Hippie Jack’s, Swallow Hill, Steve’s Guitars, Ozark Folk Center, Floyd Country Store, and The Jalopy Theatre.