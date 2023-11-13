Live Music at Steve’s Guitars

Daphne Gale brings her acoustic guitar and melodic voice to a night at Steve’s Guitars. For lovers of angelic melodies, thoughtful lyrics, and a fun night of live music, come check it out!

“Daphne Gale gently excavates the twenty-something heart with acoustic storytelling” – Kate Millar, Atwood Magazine. Daphne Gale is farm folk honesty, metropolitan mockery, and emotional novelty. She has collaborated with Noah Kahan, Bailen, Charlie Hickey, and Baird and performed on stages around the world including LA’s Troubadour, New York’s Rockwood Music Hall, and Berlin’s Hole44. A national YoungArts Winner, Johnny Mercer Songwriters’ Project Fellow, and 2023 Telluride Troubadour Finalist, Daphne is currently working on her third album and co-writing actress Naiomi Scott’s debut record. Daphne’s music meets city sophistication with acoustic purity – tackling profound themes with lighthearted vocal sincerity – telling stories of love and becoming.