Library Trends: A Community Conversation

Jamie LaRue, executive director of your Garfield County Libraries, will discuss library trends and how libraries are changing to meet the needs of our communities in the digital age. The special event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Carbondale Branch Library. Part social mingling, part lecture, and part interactive exercises, this conversation is open to all. Refreshments will be served. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.