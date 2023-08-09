Let’s Talk with the Eagle County Commissioners

Have a question for Eagle County? The Eagle County Commissioners will be holding office hours here at the library once a month. Stop by with questions, comments, or just to introduce yourself to your elected officials. The commissioners will be available on a rotating basis each month.

¿Tiene usted una pregunta para el condado Eagle? Los comisionados del condado Eagle estarán ofreciendo horas de oficina aquí en la biblioteca una vez por mes. Visítenos con preguntas, comentarios o simplemente para conocer a sus oficiales electos. Los comisionados estarán disponibles de manera rotativa cada mes.