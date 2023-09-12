Your community connector

Let’s Talk: Family-Owned Businesses

October 11 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Free

Family-owned businesses are unique in that they present many challenges other businesses don’t face. In addition, there are often complicated emotions and relationships intertwined with day-to-day operations. That’s not bad! It just means that family-owned businesses need special care and attention.

In this “Let’s Talk” session, we’ll touch upon topics including:

* conflict resolution with family members
* tax planning to avoid financial burden to the next generation
* the importance of succession planning
* hiring and retention of non-family employees
* YOUR concerns and questions

This LIVE webinar serves to create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our SBDC Staff and Consultants – it will not be recorded for on-demand viewing.

Register: https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430106

Details

Date:
October 11
Time:
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430106

Organizer

Northwest Small Business Development Center
Phone:
970-328-3414
Email:
info@northwestsbdc.org
Website:
www.northwestsbdc.org
