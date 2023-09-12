Let’s Talk: Family-Owned Businesses
October 11 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 amFree
Family-owned businesses are unique in that they present many challenges other businesses don’t face. In addition, there are often complicated emotions and relationships intertwined with day-to-day operations. That’s not bad! It just means that family-owned businesses need special care and attention.
In this “Let’s Talk” session, we’ll touch upon topics including:
* conflict resolution with family members
* tax planning to avoid financial burden to the next generation
* the importance of succession planning
* hiring and retention of non-family employees
* YOUR concerns and questions
This LIVE webinar serves to create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our SBDC Staff and Consultants – it will not be recorded for on-demand viewing.
Register: https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430106