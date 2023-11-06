Let’s Talk: Common Myths About Business Funding & Finances

It’s often hard to distinguish fact from fiction when it comes to strategies around business finances and funding. Register https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430111. In this free, online “Let’s Talk” session, we’ll touch upon common myths around: funding, debt, financial statements, taxes, and YOUR concerns and questions. This LIVE webinar serves to create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our SBDC Staff and Consultants; it will not be recorded for on-demand viewing.