Let’s Talk: Common Myths About Business Funding & Finances

November 15 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Free

It’s often hard to distinguish fact from fiction when it comes to strategies around business finances and funding. Register https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430111. In this free, online “Let’s Talk” session, we’ll touch upon common myths around: funding, debt, financial statements, taxes, and YOUR concerns and questions. This LIVE webinar serves to create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our SBDC Staff and Consultants; it will not be recorded for on-demand viewing.

Details

Date:
November 15
Time:
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430111

Organizer

Northwest Small Business Development Center
Phone:
970-328-3414
Email:
info@northwestsbdc.org
Website:
www.northwestsbdc.org

Venue

Online Event
