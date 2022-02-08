Your community connector

Let’s Talk About It: Vaccines

March 8 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Let’s talk about vaccines: the history, the science, and making informed decisions. The Basalt Regional Library invites the community to come together for a panel discussion with public health representatives and medical personnel to decipher fact from fiction. The Library will introduce its graphic essay, It Ain’t New, written and illustrated by R Alan Brooks, Professor of Graphic Narrative at Regis University and author of the weekly strip, What’d I Miss for the Colorado Sun. To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required. Tickets available beginning March 1st.

Basalt Regional Library is proud to receive a Communities for Immunity award in support of our work to promote vaccine confidence. As trusted community partners, museums and libraries play a critical role in building vaccine confidence and fighting the pandemic.

Communities for Immunity is made possible with funding from the cdc.gov and the imls.gov. For more information visit communitiesforimmunity.org

March 8
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

