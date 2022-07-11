Let’s Talk About It: The Holly

Julian Rubinstein returns to the library with Terrance Roberts, protagonist of his book and new film, The Holly. This exploration into a Denver neighborhood undergoing gentrification and displacement of its long-time inhabitants brings into sharp focus the challenges facing American cities and towns in our times. Julian and Terrance will show clips of the film while discussing the pressures on young people due to gang influence, public opinion, the prevalence of gun violence and student activism. This program is for 12-19 year olds.

We are honored to partner with TACAW in bringing Mssrs. Rubinstein and Roberts to the Roaring Fork Valley. Following the library program, TACAW will host a viewing of the documentary, a recent Audience Choice Award winner at Telluride’s Mountainfilm.