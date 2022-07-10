Your community connector

Let’s Talk About It: The Final Revival of Opal and Nev

August 17 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Mary Fox will lead a discussion of the book, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev. The 2022 AspenWords Literary Prize winning book is a faux-oral history of music, civil rights, women’s rights, and personal and cultural tragedies from the early seventies through the Trump 20teens. It is author, Dawnie Walton’s debut novel. (Please note: the author will not be in attendance!)

Through a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities American Recovery Act, we are able to distribute copies of the book to our patrons.

August 17
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
