Let’s Talk About It: The Final Revival of Opal and Nev

Mary Fox will lead a discussion of the book, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev. The 2022 AspenWords Literary Prize winning book is a faux-oral history of music, civil rights, women’s rights, and personal and cultural tragedies from the early seventies through the Trump 20teens. It is author, Dawnie Walton’s debut novel. (Please note: the author will not be in attendance!)

Through a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities American Recovery Act, we are able to distribute copies of the book to our patrons.