Let’s Talk About it: The Arctic Ocean and Real Time Science

Sarah R. Johnson, local climate change educator at Wild Rose Education and Arctic Outreach Educator with the International Arctic Buoy Programme, returns to the Library after her latest excursion to the Arctic Ocean! Weather and sea ice data collected by scientists on the Arctic impacts the weather forecasts and climate where we live. Sarah will share stories from the team’s 2022 deployment campaign onto the sea ice off the North Slope of Alaska in Utqiaġvik, in addition to stories from her most recent Spring 2023 expedition. She is thrilled to facilitate a discussion with your curiosities and questions about this work in the Arctic.