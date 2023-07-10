Let’s Talk About It: The 2023 Supreme Court Decisions

Attorney Elizabeth N. Siegel will present a discussion on the 2022-23 Supreme Court term. Topics will include a description of the state and federal courts, the appeals process, background information on current justices, and a conversation about important decisions of the recently concluded term.

An Aspen resident, Ms. Siegel has a bachelor of science degree from George Washington University in American Studies and a law degree from Catholic University. She worked for 17 years at NASA headquarters in the Budget Office, the Office of Legislative Affairs, and in the Office of the General Counsel.

La abogada Elizabeth N. Siegel presentará una discusión sobre el término 2022-23 en la Suprema Corte de Justicia. Los temas incluirán una descripción de los tribunales estatales y federales, el proceso de apelación, información contextual sobre los magistrados actuales, y una conversación sobre las decisiones importantes del término recién concluido.

Siendo una residente de Aspen, Ms. Siegel cuenta con una licenciatura en ciencias en la carrera de estudios americanos, otorgada por George Washington University, además de contar con un título en derecho por parte de Catholic University. Ha trabajado por 17 años en la sede central de la NASA en el departamento de presupuestos, el departamento de asuntos legislativos, y el departamento de dirección jurídica.