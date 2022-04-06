Let’s Talk About It: Reality Check – Drugs in the Age of Fentanyl

Begin the conversation about addiction, Substance Use Disorder and the growing threat of fentanyl in our community. Cath and Ashley Adams share their story in an honest, real conversation to create awareness around fentanyl poisoning which is taking lives of teens and young adults. The pervasiveness and easy access of ‘fake pills’ on the internet circumvent the red flags that may come with Substance Use Disorder. You don’t have to have the disease of addiction to die from fentanyl poisoning. Registration required.

You are invited to this important discussion in keeping our families and loved ones safe. Presented in partnership with Aperture of Hope.