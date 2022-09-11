Let’s Talk About It: Mental Wellness

The Basalt Library is partnering with High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong in hosting an afternoon panel discussion on overdose education and prevention. Our speakers will represent behavioral health, law enforcement, first responders, and family members in an honest conversation about drug use in our valley. A Narcan demonstration will be included. Following the presentation there will be an open Q&A.

This program is geared to families including teens and parents and is part of the library’s Let’s Talk About It series of community discussions. We are committed to providing information and resources to educate our community in a safe space.