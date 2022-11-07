Your community connector

Let’s Talk About It: Mental Wellness & Overdose Prevention

December 11 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

The Basalt Regional Library is partnering with High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong in hosting an afternoon panel discussion on mental wellness, overdose, drug poisoning, and addiction education and prevention. Our speakers will represent behavioral and medical health experts, community service providers, and family members in an honest conversation about drug use in our valley.

A Narcan demonstration will be included. Following the presentation there will be an open Q&A.

