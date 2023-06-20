Let’s Talk About It: Future Ready

Choosing a career path can be confusing and overwhelming, especially without a map or signs to point you in the right direction. This summer, join other students and recent grads for a series of workshops designed to get you ready for your future! Topics include: Learning more about yourself and your interests, creating a resume that stands out, meeting professionals who can help you network, and more! Snacks included, and prizes for participants who complete all FOUR sessions. DEADLINE to register: JUNE 16, 2023.

Elegir una carrera puede resultar confuso y abrumador, especialmente sin un mapa o señalamientos que te indiquen la dirección correcta. Este verano, ¡únete a otr@s estudiantes y alumn@s recién graduad@s para una serie de talleres diseñados con el propósito de prepararte para el futuro! Los temas incluyen: “Aprende más sobre ti mism@ y las cosas que te interesan”, “Creando un curriculum vitae que sobresalga”, “Conociendo a profesionistas que te ayuden a relacionarte”, ¡y más! Se incluirán refrigerios y habrá premios para los participantes que asistan a las CUATRO sesiones. La fecha límite para inscribirse es el 16 DE JUNIO de 2023.