Let’s Talk About It: Fentanyl Education Panel

Address the growing concern of Fentanyl in an informative discussion for families and community members.

PANELISTS:

MAGGIE SELDEEN Founder and Director of High Rockies Harm Reduction, Certified Peer Specialist, overdose prevention educator and affected family member

CATH ADAMS Aperture of Hope, affected family member and local activist

KIM REIL LPC, LAC, Substance Abuse Counselor and Clinical Director for A Way Out

JARID ROLLINS LCSW, Midvalley Family Practice

TOM KURT MD, MPH, Medical Toxicologist, Public Health Physician serving on the Pitkin County Board of Health

”Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered”

– Administrator Anne Milgram