Let’s Talk About It: Animal Dialogues

The library is delighted to partner with Colorado Mountain College’s annual Common Reader program. This year celebrates Colorado’s own Craig Childs, America’s finest naturalist and adventurer. His classic collection of wilderness tales, The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild, recounts dramatic, face-to-face meetings with sharks, bears, pumas, and winged species. We invite you to a community-wide book discussion led by Mary Fox, in person in the Community Room. Please register for this program.

The CMC Common Reader program is designed to encourage learning conversations. Craig Childs will be visiting both the Aspen and Spring Valley campus’ for author talks in March; visit the CMC website for more information. Special thanks to CMC for providing copies of The Animal Dialogues to our patrons free of charge.