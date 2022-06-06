Let’s Talk About It: Alpine Trail Running

Author and trail runner, Annalise Grueter, will run us through some of the most beautiful alpine trails with a discussion of her new book, Colorado Alpine Trail Runs. High-mountain trail running is more popular than ever, combining the joys of alpine hiking and peak bagging with the thrill of covering a lot of ground and moving at a fast pace up high. Whether you’re seeking remote routes or reliable intel on a classic trail, this info-packed, indispensable guide will have you lacing up your trail shoes and heading for the mountains!

Colorado Alpine Trail Runs is available in New Books at the Library.